This happened at 6:46 a.m. at Mason Road and Cinco Park. The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said the 14-year-old boy was riding his bike and began crossing the street in a crosswalk when he was hit by a car.

When deputies arrived at the scene, a good Samaritan was giving CPR to the boy, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, a man in his early 20s, remained at the scene and was being questioned.

The teen victim lived in the neighborhood and was heading to school.

“Anytime a child dies it is alarming, whether it’s at a crosswalk or hit by a car, or shot and killed, that’s disturbing,” FBCSO Lt. Ryan Skelton said.

Skelton said that pedestrians and drivers need to be more aware of what is going on around them.

“Going back to slowing down and paying attention to what we are doing, not only the pedestrians but the drivers, as a parent myself it is concerning,” Skelton said. "I don’t want to have my children go through this. It’s always one of the hardest things is going to tell parents that their child is dead. Nobody ever likes doing that. It’s the hardest part of this job. We want to take actions to prevent that.”

Skeleton asked for the community to keep everyone involved in their thoughts and prayers.

"We ask the community to say prayers for his family and the driver’s family," he said.

Lisa Tory Smith Act, or 'Crosswalk Law'

Deputies said they don't believe intoxication played a factor but couldn’t tell us if that driver was speeding or not paying attention.

Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton said that while it’s still under investigation, speed wouldn’t make a difference because the teen was struck at a crosswalk.

“This was a child on the way to school,” Middleton said. "Every part of this was avoidable. He died needlessly. This area was clearly marked, signage everywhere, there were all kinds of warnings. This is very avoidable. Slow down. Keep a proper lookout.”

Middleton said this is the second time in two weeks there’s been a tragedy like this in Fort Bend County.

An older man in the New Territory area was also hit and killed at a crosswalk while walking his dog.

Hoping to prevent tragedies like this, over the last few weeks, the Fort Bend County DA’s Office and officers have been out at elementary schools doing enforcement at crosswalks to educate drivers about the Lisa Tory Smith Act, or the “Crosswalk Law,” which Middleton helped pass.

The law holds a driver responsible for crashes leading to the death or injury of a person at a crosswalk.

The investigation is ongoing, deputies said. Mason Road has been closed in both directions.