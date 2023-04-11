Crash on Sunset Drive and Knickerbocker Road in San Angelo sends one to hospital

The crash happened at approximately 5:10 p.m. and there are no serious injuries reported at this time.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A crash involving multiple vehicles happened at approximately 5:10 p.m. on Knickerbocker Road and Sunset Drive in San Angelo.

According to the San Angelo Police Department, a blue Ford F150 was headed southbound on the left side of Knickerbocker when they hit a Chevy Suburban and a black Honda Civic.

The F150 continued driving and crashed into a tree, where they were soon transported to the hospital for medical assistance.