x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Crash on Sunset Drive and Knickerbocker Road in San Angelo sends one to hospital

The crash happened at approximately 5:10 p.m. and there are no serious injuries reported at this time.
Credit: Morgan McGrath

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A crash involving multiple vehicles happened at approximately 5:10 p.m. on Knickerbocker Road and Sunset Drive in San Angelo. 

According to the San Angelo Police Department, a blue Ford F150 was headed southbound on the left side of Knickerbocker when they hit a Chevy Suburban and a black Honda Civic. 

The F150 continued driving and crashed into a tree, where they were soon transported to the hospital for medical assistance.

The driver is believed to have suffered a medical emergency according to SAPD and there are currently no citations as of now. 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Tuesday evening forecast April 11, 2023

Before You Leave, Check This Out