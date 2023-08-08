Crews in Johnson County battling 1,400-acre grass fire, officials say

JOHNSON COUNTY, Texas — Crews in Johnson County are working to put out a large grass fire that's burned an estimated 1,400 acres.
The Johnson County Sheriff's Office said the fire is happening near county roads 1232 and 1127, just southwest of Godley.
Officials say the fire is moving north to northwest and crossed County Road 1233. The blaze is currently 50% contained, according to officials.
Both ground and air crews are fighting the fire. No structures have been destroyed but multiple homes have been threatened by the fire, the sheriff's office said.
The sheriff's office shared video on Facebook, saying that the fire was close to a home but that a helicopter dropped water "just in time."
The department also posted images of volunteers and citizens helping crews by providing ice and water.