CULBERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Culberson County Sheriff's Office recently recovered remains from a suspected migrant located south of Van Horn.

The remains are believed to be from a 22-year-old man from Mexico. The US Border Patrol will also assist in processing evidence.

This is the first body located in Culberson County this year. We will continue to update this story as we receive more information.