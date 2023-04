Chef Alejandro competed and won Tuesday night.

ODESSA, Texas — (Editor's note: The video attached is from previous coverage.)

Curb Side Bistro chef and owner Alejandro Barrientos was crowned "Chopped Champion" in an episode of the Food Network TV show "Chopped".

He outcooked three other chefs to claim his title, winning a $10,000 prize and some serious bragging rights.