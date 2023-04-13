CV PAWS: Six dogs facing euthanasia as San Angelo Animal Shelter is full

The dogs will be euthanized April 18 if they cannot find fosters or someone to adopt them. Adoption fees for these dogs will be waived.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Concho Valley PAWS has issued a plea for adopters and/or fosters for six dogs facing euthanasia because the San Angelo Animal Shelter is at capacity.

According to CVP, all six of the dog's adoption fees will be waived.

All adopted pets include spay or neuter, vaccines, microchip and collar with ID tag.