CV PAWS: Six dogs facing euthanasia as San Angelo Animal Shelter is full

Credit: Randall Case

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Concho Valley PAWS has issued a plea for adopters and/or fosters for six dogs facing euthanasia because the San Angelo Animal Shelter is at capacity.

According to CVP, all six of the dog's adoption fees will be waived. 

Niko, Boulevard, Cagney, Lacy, Cliff and Teague are free to adopt. They will be euthanized April 18 if they are not adopted or fostered, according to Concho Valley PAWS.

All adopted pets include spay or neuter, vaccines, microchip and collar with ID tag. 

Concho Valley PAWS, 3134 US Hwy 67N, is open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

