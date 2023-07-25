Cypress homeowner Stephen Deiro said he was notified by the water company that their usage for May was 393,000 gallons of water.

CYPRESS, Texas — A Cypress family reached out to KHOU 11 after they received a shockingly high water bill seemingly out of nowhere.

Their water bill for the month of May was more than $2,500. Homeowner Stephen Deiro said he was notified by the water company that their usage for that month was 393,000 gallons of water. That comes out to about 9 gallons per minute for a month straight.

"It doesn't make any sense," Deiro said.

Deiro and his family said they believe the bill is incorrect. His sister, Jennifer Deiro, and their elderly mother live at the home. Stephen takes care of the bills.

"I don't understand how they could possibly be thinking that we could have a water bill like this," Jennifer said.

Their monthly water bill usually comes out to less than $100, according to Stephen. The most recent bill -- June -- is back to normal, but he’s still disputing the high bill from May.

"I'm at a loss. I've had American Leak Detection come to my home and make sure I have no leak. My pool company had the main maintenance person come and make sure there was no leak in my pool," Stephen said.

This week, they got a letter on their front door that said if the amount, with additional fees now totaling more than $2,800, wasn’t paid by Tuesday, their services would be terminated.

KHOU 11 reached out to the water company M. Marlon Ivy and Associate Inc. They said the shutoff notice was an automated letter that should not have gone out. They said service will not be cut off while the bill remains in dispute. Meanwhile, the family is adamant there was no leak and there must have been an issue with the water meter itself.

In a statement, the water company said: "His meter has been reread multiple times and tested. The meter is accurate, and his usage has now returned to normal."

As for what happens next? The utility company said they hope to get some sort of resolution by taking the dispute to the Grand Road P.U.D board next month.