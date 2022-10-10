Dallas Black Dance Theatre to offer free master class to dancers, non-dancers

Classes are on Oct. 15 at the Ballet San Angelo studios, 82 Gillis St., and are on a first come, first served basis.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Dancers and those who would like to learn to dance will have the opportunity for a lesson from internationally-renowned experts.

"We are going to really embrace the community and share what Dallas like dance theater is all about," Artistic Director Dallas Black Dance Theatre Melissa M. Young

On Saturday, Oct. 15, the Dallas Black Dance Theatre will join Ballet San Angelo to teach a free master class to dancers and non-dancers.

"We have 12 professional dancers in Dallas Black Dance Theatre, and they've all trained at various universities and colleges around America and actually abroad as well. So we just want to bring the best to what we know here in San Angelo," Young said.

Classes will be held at the Ballet San Angelo studios, 82 Gillis St., and are on a first-come, first-served basis.

"Contemporary modern dance is what Dallas Black Dance Theatre, that is our style, so we will be sharing with the students the different styles of dance theater within the genre of modern dance. So they'll have lyrical movements, more percussive movements, but more than anything else, it's all about stimulating the mind and body and having fun," Young said.

Class times and levels are as follows:

Studio 1

9:30-10:30 a.m. - Upper-level dancers

11 a.m.-noon - Lower-level dancers

Studio 2

9:20 a.m. - ages 7-11 (no experience required)

11 a.m.-noon - ages 12+ (no experience required)

Dallas Black Dance Theatre will also be performing in the Murphey Performance Hall Friday, Oct. 14.

For tickets, visit sanangelopac.org/events.