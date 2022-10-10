Dallas Black Dance Theatre to offer free master class to dancers, non-dancers

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Dancers and those who would like to learn to dance will have the opportunity for a lesson from internationally-renowned experts.
"We are going to really embrace the community and share what Dallas like dance theater is all about," Artistic Director Dallas Black Dance Theatre Melissa M. Young
On Saturday, Oct. 15, the Dallas Black Dance Theatre will join Ballet San Angelo to teach a free master class to dancers and non-dancers.
"We have 12 professional dancers in Dallas Black Dance Theatre, and they've all trained at various universities and colleges around America and actually abroad as well. So we just want to bring the best to what we know here in San Angelo," Young said.
Classes will be held at the Ballet San Angelo studios, 82 Gillis St., and are on a first-come, first-served basis.
"Contemporary modern dance is what Dallas Black Dance Theatre, that is our style, so we will be sharing with the students the different styles of dance theater within the genre of modern dance. So they'll have lyrical movements, more percussive movements, but more than anything else, it's all about stimulating the mind and body and having fun," Young said.
Class times and levels are as follows:
Studio 1
9:30-10:30 a.m. - Upper-level dancers
11 a.m.-noon - Lower-level dancers
Studio 2
9:20 a.m. - ages 7-11 (no experience required)
11 a.m.-noon - ages 12+ (no experience required)
Dallas Black Dance Theatre will also be performing in the Murphey Performance Hall Friday, Oct. 14.
For tickets, visit sanangelopac.org/events.
Dallas Black Dance Theatre, founded in 1976, is the oldest, continuously operating professional dance company in Dallas. The ensemble, a contemporary modern dance company, consists of 14 professional, full-time dancers performing a mixed repertory of modern jazz, ethnic and spiritual works by nationally- and internationally-known choreographers.