City of Dallas raising Pride flags over city buildings for Pride Month

The City of Dallas rainbow Pride flag will fly above city buildings throughout the month of June.

DALLAS — The City of Dallas and its partners will host official Pride flag raising ceremonies at Dallas Love Field and Dallas City Hall to kick off Pride month.

Dallas Love Field's flag raising will take place at 9 a.m. on June 1. Dallas City Hall's flag raising will happen at noon.

Among the partners attending the event are:

Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Omar Narvaez, District 6

Council Member Chad West, District 1

Council Member Paul Ridley, District 14

Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Wings

City of Dallas LGBT Employee Association of Dallas

Dallas Police Department

Dallas Fire & Rescue

Dallas Love Field Airport

Dallas City Hall on the Go

The Dallas Pride Parade is on Sunday, June 4. The Alan Ross Texas Free Parade will start at 2 p.m., circling the Cotton Bowl through Fair Park. There were more than 150 entries for this year's parade. Be ready for floats, bands, costumes and more.

PS: Be on the lookout for WFAA! We'll be riding along the parade route with Black Tie Dinner.

