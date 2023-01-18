Brett Maher: Cowboys likely bringing in another kicker to compete, report says

Brett Maher missed his first four extra-point attempts in the team's wildcard playoff matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

DALLAS — After a record-setting performance that no NFL player wants to be a part of, Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher will potentially have some competition going into his team's next playoff game.

Dallas is likely going to bring in another kicker to compete with Maher for Sunday's matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"It has everything to do with the — just frankly mentally having it all together when you step up there," Jones said. "And, so, we’ll read this thing as the week goes along. I don’t want to get out over skis and get ahead of it. I thought when he came out at halftime, I watched him warm up out there. He was making all the kicks. I figured that was behind him, but we will take a look at it. We can’t [afford] a big setback to go into the rest of this tournament, rest of this playoff with shakiness at kicker.”

The Cowboys would also be open to going for more two-point conversions and fourth downs, according to Jones. Dallas was 2-2 on fourth downs against the Buccaneers and even went for it on a 4th & 4 from the Tampa Bay 18-yard line with 10:18 to go in the game while leading 24-6.

In the first half of the Bucs game, Maher shanked his first two attempts to the right of the uprights. Then, he pulled his third attempt to the left. And then in the third quarter, he doinked his fourth extra point kick off the top of right upright.

According to StatMuse, nine other kickers in NFL history can claim missing three PATS in a game.

Maher is the first to miss four.

The 33-year-old kicker also missed his sole PAT attempt in the Cowboys' Week 18 matchup against the Washington Commanders.

That means he missed five consecutive extra-point attempts over a two-week span.