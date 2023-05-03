Man gets 30 years in prison after being busted with $1-2 million of meth from Dallas stash house

Experts put the street value of the methamphetamine, which was 99% pure, between $1.1 and $2.2 million, federal officials said.

DALLAS — A man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after law enforcement arrested him with more than $1 million worth of methamphetamine from a stash house in Dallas, officials said.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said Omar Jorge Valle Estrada, a 37-year-old citizen of Mexico, was convicted at trial of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in December 2022.

DOJ officials said evidence presented in the trial showed that law enforcement surveilled Estrada at a stash house on Holcomb Road in Dallas. Estrada was driving a white Chevy Malibu and used a code word to gain access to the property, which was being used as storage for nearly $10 million worth of Mexican methamphetamine, the DOJ said.

Two men came out of the home with duffel bags and put them into Estrada’s passenger seat, according to the DOJ. After Estrada left the home, law enforcement pulled him over for operating with an expired registration and recovered 120 pounds of crystal methamphetamine inside the duffel bags. Experts put the street value of the methamphetamine, which was 99% pure, between $1.1 and $2.2 million.

Codefendants Angel Cabrera and Joaquin Salinas – who admitted they were concealing millions of dollars of methamphetamine inside boxes of cauliflower – pleaded guilty prior to trial.

Salinas received a life sentence, and Cabrera received a sentence of more than 21 years.

The DOJ said that during Salinas’ sentencing hearing, testimony showed that the Salinas had ties to Sureños XIII criminal street gang and the Puro Tango Blast street and prison gang.

