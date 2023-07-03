Dallas police need help identifying woman whose body was found three years ago

Police say the medical examiner's office completed a facial reconstruction.

DALLAS — Dallas police need help identifying a woman whose body was found in the southeastern area of the city three years ago.

Police said they found the woman's body in the 360 block of Pemberton Hill Road, between Elam Road and South Great Trinity Forest Way, on Aug. 18, 2020.

Police said the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office completed a facial reconstruction and released an image of the woman's face.

According to police, the woman is believed to be a Black female between the ages of 20 and 27, 5-foot-1-inch tall and had her toes painted a metallic teal green color.