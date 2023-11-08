VIDEO: Suspects carjack undercover cop in Dallas, shootout commences

In the surveillance video, three suspects pull up behind an undercover cop in a parking lot, and demand at gunpoint that he get out of his car.

DALLAS — Surveillance video released Friday shows three teenage suspects carjack an undercover Dallas police officer and the shootout that happened thereafter.

The shooting happened about 12:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Northwest Highway near Interstate 35E. An officer with the North Crime Response Team, identified as Nathaniel Chapman, called 911 saying he had been shot and his covert vehicle had been stolen.

Police Chief Eddie Garcia told WFAA that a car was parked behind Chapman and a suspect with two guns got out and approached his vehicle. Chapman then got out of his car, and both he and the suspect shot at each other.

In the video, you see the three suspects – all of whom have since been arrested – pull up behind Chapman in a parking lot, and demand at gunpoint that he get out of his car.

The three suspects were identified as 19-year-old Redricous Lewis, 17-year-old Redtravion Polk and 18-year-old Xavier Cook. They were all arrested in Shreveport, La., later that night on Wednesday.

The video shows Chapman get out of his car, and as he is backing away, he pulls out his gun before gunfire is exchanged. None of the suspects were hit, but Chapman was shot in the left leg. Evidence shows the suspects fired at Chapman at least nine times.

"This is a veteran officer that really wants to help the city and reduce violent crime, and he saw it firsthand," Garcia said.

Watch the shootout here:

Chapman's injuries were non-life-threatening and he was released from the hospital. Garcia said Chapman is at home recovering.

The officer's covert vehicle was found abandoned in a parking lot near the scene.

According to a press release, the U.S. Marshals Shreveport Violent Offender Task Force, working a lead from the North Texas Fugitive Task Force, discovered that Lewis was connected with an apartment in Shreveport. A search warrant was then executed for that apartment by the Shreveport Police Department Special Response Team.

During the search, police said Lewis jumped from the second floor of the apartment. He was later arrested by the task force at a Shreveport business.

The U.S. Marshals said the Shreveport Police Department’s Violent Crimes and Property Crimes Detectives were called to the apartment where Lewis was initially found to continue their investigation. They said, "More suspects were arrested, guns were seized, and additional charges may be filed in this case."

DPD said the suspects – Lewis, Polk and Cook – have been charged with aggravated robbery in the case. DPD also said Polk and Cook face state charges in Louisiana, too.

Chief Garcia also said this is the eighth officer-involved shooting in 2023 and the sixth where suspects fired at a DPD officer.

Watch the full video released by Dallas police here: