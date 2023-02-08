Suspect shot by Dallas police during theft investigation at motel, officials say

The incident happened Wednesday morning at a motel along U.S. 175 and St. Augustine Drive.

DALLAS — A suspect who allegedly fired at Dallas police was shot by officers at a motel, officials said.

The incident happened Wednesday morning at a motel along U.S. 175 and St. Augustine Drive in southeast Dallas, near Interstate 20.

Details about the possible shooting were still limited Wednesday morning. Police said officers were responding to a report of stolen items.

When they arrived at a motel room, there were several people in the room, and one of the people opened fire on officers, according to sources. Police then returned fire.

The suspect was hit by police gunfire and was transported to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

No officers were hurt during the incident.