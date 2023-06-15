Dallas Zoo announces dates for this summer's Dollar Day events. Here's what you need to know

Tickets can only purchased online and will not be sold at the gate.

DALLAS — It's that time of the year at the Dallas Zoo!

The zoo on Thursday announced the dates for this year's popular Dollar Day events, which allow visitors to enter the zoo at just $1 per ticket.

This year's Dollar Days are on Thursday, July 13, and Tuesday, Aug. 8.

If you're planning on spending the day at the zoo on these dates, you'll need to be aware of some changes that accommodate for the special events.

According to the zoo, Dollar Day admission tickets must be purchased online. Tickets will not be sold at the gate on these two days.

Tickets are already on sale and be purchased here.

The zoo also says it plans on opening early at 8:30 a.m. on those two days so that visitors have a chance to beat the Texas summer heat.

During checkout, patrons will choose what time they will be arriving at the zoo.

Those interested in going on either of those days are encouraged to purchase their tickets as soon as possible. The zoo says it will be capping ticket sales again this year.

Due to limited parking, visitors on Dollar Days are also encouraged to use ride-share or DART to get to the zoo. Those planning to use the parking lot will still need to pay $10.