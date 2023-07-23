Sheriff: 1 dead after small plane crashes near West Houston Airport

Officials said the Cessna 150L stuck a power line before crashing.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Multiple agencies are investigating a small plane crash that left a pilot dead in west Harris County.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the plane crashed near West Houston Airport and Groschke Road just before 12 a.m. Sunday.

Details are currently limited, but according to Gonzalez, the plane appeared to hit a power line, which caused significant damage and power outages in the area. The pilot was pronounced dead at the scene. A DPS trooper told KHOU 11 that the pilot was 49-year-old Sherod Coleman and that his family has been notified.

Meanwhile, CenterPoint Energy shows customers are still without power in the Bear Creek area by Highway 6 and Clay Road. Officials did not say when they expect power to be restored to the area.

Texas DPS officials declined to speak to KHOU 11 on camera about the plane crash but said they expect to give an update later as they lead the investigation. The FAA is also investigating.