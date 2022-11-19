Delicious TikTok trend: Butter boards

Rachael Perron from Kowalski's joins KARE 11 Saturday to show us how it's done.

MINNEAPOLIS — Like you, Kowalski's Culinary Director Rachael Perron first dismissed the viral internet trend of "butter boards."

But after a little musing, she's crazy for the concept.

Her version takes the idea to a new level, incorporating different forms and flavors of butter with all manner of breads and crackers on which to spread it.

This Thanksgiving it'll be her trademark on the family potluck.

Recipe: COMPOUND HERB BUTTER

MAKES ½ CUP

8 tbsp. Kowalski's Unsalted Butter, at room temperature

1 tsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. freshly ground Kowalski's Black Peppercorns, optional

4 tsp. very finely minced fresh herbs (such as rosemary, thyme, basil, dill, parsley or a combination

Using a silicone spatula or wooden spoon combine butter, salt and pepper in a medium mixing bowl until homogenous. Stir in herbs. Shape into a log with waxed paper or plastic wrap; chill until cold enough to slice or scoop into a covered storage container. Store covered (or wrapped) in the refrigerator for up to 1 week. May be used cold or at room temperature.

