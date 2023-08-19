REPORT: Dallas Cowboys fear East Texas native DeMarvion Overshown may have torn ACL during preseason game against Seattle Seahawks

The 23-year-old was drafted by the Cowboys out of the University of Texas in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

ARP, Texas — An East Texas native, who's expected to help boost the Dallas Cowboys defense, left the field with an apparent left knee injury during Saturday's preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Officials say Arp High School graduate turned NFL linebacker DeMarvion Overshown was able to walk off the field on his own power, but was then carted back to the locker room. The injury occurred with just under eight minutes left in the first quarter.

According to the Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys fear Overshown may have torn his ACL, which would sideline him for the season. More testing is needed to confirm the diagnosis. Seattle came away with the win, defeating Dallas 22-14.

Cowboys fear that rookie LB DeMarvion Overshown may have torn his left ACL in tonight's game vs. Seahawks, two people familiar with situation said. An MRI, however, is needed to grasp injury's nature. Team hopes for good news, but there's concern on talented third-round pick. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 20, 2023

CBS Sports reports, prior to his injury, Overshown had shown promise having recorded nine combined tackles over the past two preseason matchups.