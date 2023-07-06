U.S. Department investigating after reports of Dallas County employees experiencing payroll issues

County employees have endured payroll troubles, like missed or incorrect checks, for about 10 weeks.

DALLAS — The U.S. Department of Labor Thursday confirmed its Wage and Hour Division is investigating payroll issues affecting Dallas County employees.

Problems began in April 2023, when employees say the county upgraded to a newer version of its payroll software.

"We're still finding new things wrong," Dallas County Sheriff's Association president Sgt. Christopher Dyer said. "Everybody that touches our payroll has had to go through incredible problems to try and fix this."

The county still owes some employees money, Dyer said. Some missed entire paychecks, while others received incorrect payments.

People who've taken time off have been incorrectly compensated for their vacation days. Others are not accruing paid time off at the rate they should, employees say.

Dyer said one county employee received a court summons for failing to make child support payments which should've been automatically deducted from his paycheck. A different person received a 36 cent direct deposit for his paycheck, he added.

"When payday comes, you expect to be paid a certain amount of money," Dyer said, expressing concern for the employees who live paycheck-to-paycheck.

The labor department can levy fines against employers that fail to pay employees. In addition, businesses in violation of labor laws must also make up missed or incorrect payments.

A spokesperson did not offer details about the labor department's investigation, though.

“Obviously, it’s important that all are paid fully and on time," county judge Clay Jenkins said. "Dallas County is working to fix this issue and will cooperate fully with the Department of Labor.”

Dyer said he doesn't want anyone fired, but hopes the county will move with more urgency to address the problem and better communicate with affected employees. Deputies are spending too much time away from work addressing payroll problems, he says.