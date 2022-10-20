Developer interested in building luxury RV park in Groves with pool, office space

This proposal has been in the works since April 2022 and the next steps involve getting a special use permit from the city of Groves.

GROVES, Texas — A developer has taken interest in a plot of land in the city of Groves to build a luxury RV park.

The plot is off of 25th Street where Sims Elementary School used to be located.

This has been in the works since April 2022 and the next steps involve getting a special use permit from the city of Groves.

Groves City Manager D.E. Sosa says the concept is a really neat idea, but it does come with some issues.

"We are just hoping that there is a way to overcome the challenges that come with additional waste water needed making sure that the drainage is done. Then making sure there is right of way for widening 25th Street for what will be going there in the future," he said.

Some of the proposed amenities include a pool and office space for rent, which makes it different from other RV parks in Southeast Texas.

"If the city council awards a specific use permit for the park, the council could place as one of the situations of the permit could be fencing, lighting, things that may already be in the project but we will require like safety," Sosa said.

Safety is on the top of the minds of long-term Groves citizens like Paula Kansew.

"A luxury park is good here in the area as long as we have the security," she said.

Just like the city manager, the residents want to continue to see Groves grow

"We really like this small community, and like living here, it's awesome to continue to see Groves grow," Kansew said.

The next step would be for the city of Groves to issue the specific use permits that would then allow the developer to continue with planning.