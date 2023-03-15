'I'm blessed' | Semi truck driver recalls surviving crash during severe thunderstorm in McKinney

June Davis' big rig truck was knocked over by high winds on I-75 in McKinney, a guardrail piercing the cab and narrowly missing the driver's seat.

MCKINNEY, Texas — Two weeks ago, June Davis was driving north on Interstate 75 in McKinney when see saw what she thought was black smoke swirling in front of her and power lines beginning to spark and fall.

In an instant, her big-rig truck was blown onto its right side, a guardrail piercing the cab and striking everything except the driver's seat.

"I'm getting better day by day," she said from her home in Decatur, Illinois, where she is still recovering from the accident.

"I still see some flashbacks of that tornado turning me over," she said.

Pulled from the wreckage by a team of McKinney firefighters and police officers, she survived with minor lacerations to her face and other bumps and bruises.

Davis returned home a few days later with the help of her fiance', also a truck driver, who was on the phone with her at the time of the crash.

In addition to her truck being knocked on its rights side in the northbound lanes, three other big rigs in the southbound lanes were also blown over in the same general area.

"It's pretty miraculous don't you think, that you and I are talking right now?" WFAA reporter Kevin Reece asked Davis via Zoom.

"Yes, yes," she said. "The good Lord had his hand wrapped around me. Oh, I'm blessed. I am so lucky that I am still here to talk about it."

So, two weeks later, on a Thursday night yet again, as North Texas is threatened by similar weather, here are a couple of severe weather driving tips from AAA:

In rainy and wet conditions, turn off cruise control. As little as 1/12th of an inch of rain can cause hydroplaning.

And, if tornadoes are possible, stop driving and seek shelter.

"Yeah that's probably the best thing to do," said Daniel Armbruster with AAA.

"Get off the road, get near a sturdy shelter if you know there is the possibility of a tornado. You never want to stop under bridges, overpasses, those offer no protection from tornadic or high winds and flying debris," he said.

Davis also offers her own survivor's advice.

"Yes, check your weather apps and call Kevin at the news," she joked. "And ask him what the weather is going to be like before you even head out."