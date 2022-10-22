RECIPE: Dill pickle pizza

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Dill pickle pizza has been the talk of 2022 for many people. Minnesota chef Ann Kim featured it on the Netflix show "Chef's Table," and it was also one of the biggest hits of the Minnesota State Fair.
Recipe developer and founder of So Happy You Liked It, Jamie Preuss, stopped by KARE 11 Saturday to share a recipe for dill pickle pizza that anyone can make from home:
Dill Pickle Pizza
- Serving: 6 Slices
- Time: 35 minutes
Ingredients
For the pizza dough:
- 1 cup water 100-110 degrees
- 2 1/4 tsp yeast one envelope
- 1 tsp sugar
- 2 cups flour
- 1 Tbsp olive oil
For the creamy dill sauce:
- 1 Tbsp olive oil
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 Tbsp flour
- 1 cup half and half
- 1/4 cup parmesan cheese
- 2 tsp dried dill
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1/8 tsp pepper
To assemble:
- 2 cups freshly shredded mozzarella cheese
- 1 cup sliced dill pickles (more as needed to cover the pizza)
- 2 Tbsp fresh dill
Instructions
For the pizza dough:
- In a small bowl mix water, yeast, and sugar. Once combined, cover and allow to stand for 10 minutes, until bubbly.
- In the bowl of a standing mixer with the dough hook attached, add the flour, 1 tablespoon olive oil, and salt. Once the yeast mixture is ready, add to the flour.
- Mix until combined and a soft dough forms, about 5 minutes. Place dough in a large bowl coated with cooking spray.
- Cover with a dishtowel and place it in a warm corner of your kitchen. Allow to rise at least 6 hours. (You can make this dough in advance; allowing it to rise in the refrigerator will take 24 hours). If refrigerated, remove an hour before you’re ready to use, allowing it to come to room temperature. Punch dough down.
- Brush 1 teaspoon olive oil on baking sheet. Transfer dough to a baking sheet, using lightly floured fingers to shape the dough into your desired shape. Brush remaining teaspoon of oil on top of the dough, focusing mainly on the outer edge that won't be covered with toppings.
For the creamy dill sauce:
- Heat olive oil over a medium saucepan. Add garlic and sauté until fragrant. Whisk in flour until a paste forms.
- Pour in 1 tablespoon of half and half at a time, whisking to combine after each addition, until the flour is combined and no clumps remain. Add the remainder of half and half, and whisk to combine.
- Add parmesan cheese, dried dill, salt, and pepper and stir to combine the mixture. Remove from heat and allow to slightly cool.
To assemble the pizza:
- Spread your prepared pizza dough out on a lightly oiled baking sheet. Bake for 5 minutes in a 400 degree oven.
- Remove pizza dough from oven and spread with creamy dill sauce. Top with shredded mozzarella cheese and return to oven. Bake for an additional 10 minutes until crust is baked and cheese is melted.
- Remove from the oven and top with sliced pickles. Garnish with fresh dill and serve!
