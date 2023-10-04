Laura W. Bush Institute hosting 'Dink for Pink' pickleball event

The event will kick off with a one-hour pickleball beginners lesson at Bentwood Country Club.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University's Office of the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women's Health is hosting a "Dink for Pink!" fundraising event Sunday, Oct. 22, at Bentwood Country Club, 2111 Club House Lane.

The organization says the event is open to pickleball and tennis players of all ages and skill levels.

Activities begin with a one-hour pickleball beginners clinic at 2 p.m., followed by pickleball and tennis match play from 3-5 p.m. Entry fees are $45 for the clinic and match play, and $30 for match play only. Snacks and drinks will be included.

All event proceeds will go to support breast cancer awareness in the Concho Valley.

Participants can register online and pay in advance at angelo.edu/dink-for-pink or sign up and pay at the event.

"Dink for Pink!" is co-sponsored by Family Power Sports and Theimer Stock & Game.