Disagree with your tax appraisal? Here's how to file a protest

Many Tom Green County residents took to social media with concerns about a spike in their property appraisal value.

TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas — Many Tom Green County residents experienced sticker shock in the last week after seeing their property valuations from the Tom Green County Appraisal District (CAD). Some say the value of their property doubled or tripled.

TGC residents showed up in droves to the CAD Thursday morning for a public meeting of the appraisal review board to protest the increases to their valuations. The meeting started at least 45 minutes late, only 70 people were let in because of lack of space and no public comment was allowed.

A Tom Green County Sheriff's Office deputy told the crowd, "There's no questions, no comments or anything like that today. You can sit there and be quiet and that's about it....this is not about protest today," as law enforcement officers outside the CAD were informing the public about what would and would not occur at Thursday's meeting.

So what do you do as a property owner who disagrees with that valuation?

If you disagree with the appraised value or, if errors exist in the appraisal records regarding your property, the Texas Comptroller's Office says you should file a Form 50-132, Notice of Protest (PDF) with the Appraisal Review Board.

In most cases, you have until May 15 (or 30 days from the date the appraisal district notice is delivered - whichever date is later). However, the protest form on the CAD's website says the deadline is at midnight May 15.

The Tom Green County CAD has a recording on its phone line that says it is experiencing a high volume of calls. The recording says protests can be filed online at tomgreencad.com (search for your account), hand-delivered to the drop boxes at the CAD office, 2302 Pulliam St, or mailed. It must be postmarked by the deadline.

Remember that your 2023 appraisal is based on the research the appraisal district did last year. Depending on what the housing market looked like at the time the research was done, your valuation could be more than expected.

The Comptroller's Office says you should ask one of the appraisal district's appraisers to explain your appraisal and verify it reflects the right property description, measurements for your home or business and lot and any defects.

You can also gather blueprints, deeds, photographs, a survey or your own measurements, statements from builders or independent appraisals to contest the appraiser's decision. Also, collect evidence on recent sales of properties similar to yours from neighbors or real estate professionals and ask the appraisal district for the sales that it used.

On Wednesday, Tom Green County Judge Lane Carter said on his Facebook page that he has received calls, texts and emails from concerned citizens regarding current appraisal values.

"Let me start by saying that I get it. I’m in the same boat. I plan on protesting every single one of mine," Carter said.

He said he has spoken to the county's chief appraiser, who has been "extremely transparent on the techniques they have been tasked with to obtain correct appraisal values."

Carter and the chief appraiser will meet next week for a discussion of the appraisal system.

"He was upfront to say that he knows a lot of the values may be incorrect. But that’s why we need to protest. The way that values are obtained can’t always be across the board and that’s why we see uniform increases that do not make sense to us. We as a county and city need to show the district where our values truly need to be. No one else knows your property better than you!!! They want us to protest to show them," the post said.

Carter added a disclaimer, saying the City of San Angelo and Tom Green County have no authority over appraisals.