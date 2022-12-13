x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Discover San Angelo honors vice president with farewell celebration

Diann Bayes has served as vice president for the past five years.
Credit: Discover San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Diann Bayes has served the role of Discover San Angelo vice president for the past five years.

She recently announced she is leaving her position for a new role in Tyler, and a farewell celebration is being organized in her honor. 

The "come and go" party will take place from 3-5 p.m. Dec. 16 at the San Angelo Visitor Center, 418 W. Avenue B, and all are welcome. There will be light refreshments for all who attend. 

Starting back in 2017, Bayes started an award-winning website as well as a YouTube channel, LinkedIn page and Pinterest page for Discover San Angelo. 

The next year, she received first place at the Texas Association of Convention & Visitors Bureau Annual Convention National Tourism Week promotion among other awards. 

In 2019, one of her many accomplishments was to help designate a Texas Music Friendly Community by the Texas Music Office under the Governor's office. 

A year later, she helped San Angelo to receive the ranking of #1 True Western Town in the United States by True West Magazine and the San Angelo Visitor Center was also named as a TripAdvisor Traveler's Choice awardee for keeping a 4.5 or higher yearly ranking position. 

Last year in 2021, San Angelo was named as "Destination of the Year" by the Texas Travel Awards and in 2022, Bayes helped create a new logo for Discover San Angelo while initiating a new website. 

After being involved in these accomplishments and more, Bayes has been a successful member of Discover San Angelo and her fellow staff members from the Chamber of Commerce will be supporting her endeavors. 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Tuesday night forecast December 13, 2022

Before You Leave, Check This Out