Discover San Angelo honors vice president with farewell celebration

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Diann Bayes has served the role of Discover San Angelo vice president for the past five years.

She recently announced she is leaving her position for a new role in Tyler, and a farewell celebration is being organized in her honor.

The "come and go" party will take place from 3-5 p.m. Dec. 16 at the San Angelo Visitor Center, 418 W. Avenue B, and all are welcome. There will be light refreshments for all who attend.

Starting back in 2017, Bayes started an award-winning website as well as a YouTube channel, LinkedIn page and Pinterest page for Discover San Angelo.

The next year, she received first place at the Texas Association of Convention & Visitors Bureau Annual Convention National Tourism Week promotion among other awards.

In 2019, one of her many accomplishments was to help designate a Texas Music Friendly Community by the Texas Music Office under the Governor's office.

A year later, she helped San Angelo to receive the ranking of #1 True Western Town in the United States by True West Magazine and the San Angelo Visitor Center was also named as a TripAdvisor Traveler's Choice awardee for keeping a 4.5 or higher yearly ranking position.

Last year in 2021, San Angelo was named as "Destination of the Year" by the Texas Travel Awards and in 2022, Bayes helped create a new logo for Discover San Angelo while initiating a new website.