Disney Junior Live tour will make a stop in Abilene

The tour will stop at the Abilene Convention Center Nov. 7, as part of a 70-plus North American city tour.

ABILENE, Texas — Abilene will be a stop for the Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza in the fall.

A release from the Abilene Chamber of Commerce says the tour will stop at the Abilene Convention Center Nov. 7, as part of a 70-plus North American city tour.

Characters including "Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends" and other Disney Junior series including Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Doc McStuffins, the Puppy Dog Pals and Bo from "Firebuds" will be in the show. This year, the live show will also welcome the adorable superhero kittens from new series, “SuperKitties."

Tickets:

Spotify Fans First presale started at noon May 9.

Presale for Disney Visa cardmembers and Disney Junior, Marvel, Spider-Man and Disney Music Group social media followers (Facebook/Instagram/Twitter) begins at 10 a.m. May 10.

Ticketmaster and select venue presales begin at 10 a.m. May 11.

Tickets will be on sale to the general public beginning at 10 a.m. May 12.

VIP packages will also be available for pre-show opportunities including premium seating, exclusive merchandise and character experiences.

The release said the show is geared toward Disney Junior's super fans and offers an immersive, interactive concert experience that includes singing, dancing, 3D special effects and acrobatics with cirque-style performances including trampoline routines from renowned acrobatic director John Brady.