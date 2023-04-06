Double Dan Horsemanship performs for second year at San Angelo Rodeo

The group was asked to come back after last year's success.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Dan James has been interested in horses his whole life.

As an adult, he has been able to turn his passion into a career with his business, Double Dan Horsemanship, LLC.

This group focuses on equipment, training and entertaining and in 2023, they are performing for a second time at the San Angelo Rodeo.

"We bring along, essentially, what is considered the specialty act and for us, we've got a couple of different acts that we've done, so it's a real honor to get to come back here," the Australian native said.

James' business is based out of Lexington, KY while his co-owner works on the other half of the company in Australia.

For James, he will be performing two different acts in San Angelo: one of which is more heartfelt with his six-year-old daughter and the other which is centered on comedy with a friend who has traveled for the show.

Being able to share his passion with his daughter is one reason James loves what he does.

"I guess you kind of always wait a long time to do something with your kids and the fact she's interested in wanting to be able to do that, that certainly makes it pretty awesome...," he said.

The shows will begin around 8:30-8:45 p.m. on performance nights and even in front of an audience, James says nerves can be a way to avoid feeling overly self-satisfied.

He travels to various rodeos across the United States to follow his lifelong goals.

"For me, it always started, essentially, as corny as it sounds, for the love of the horse...," he said.

"I think there is something special for an audience when they look and see what is actually possible, achievable with horses that helps to inspire them or the next generation."

As James says, it takes some repetition, patience and endurance to create their distinctive shows.