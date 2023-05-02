x
Downtown San Angelo to host 'Mother's Day Mosey' May 11

Free mimosas, wine, cotton candy and more will all be offered at participating locations from 5-8 p.m.
Credit: Downtown San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Looking to relax with some free mimosas, wine, cotton candy and more? 

Downtown San Angelo will be hosting a "Mother's Day Mosey" event May 11 along with participating restaurants and businesses for just that. 

From 5-8 p.m., 12 downtown businesses will offer discounts for mothers to honor their dedication ahead of the Mother's Day holiday. 

Credit: Downtown San Angelo

Some of the deals include free samples at Cowboy-Up Chocolates, beer at Wandering Mind Brewery and free wine and a raffle at Texas Angels Boutique. 

Mothers will also be able to collect stickers throughout the night to add to their bingo cards, where they will then have the chance to be entered in a raffle for a free t-shirt while supplies last. 

Go to downtownsanangelo.com/events to learn more. 

