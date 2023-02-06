x
DPS: Driver fleeing from Cisco Police dies in rollover crash

Texas DPS said the driver was evading arrest/detention at the time of the crash.
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas — The driver of an SUV died Friday afternoon when his vehicle crashed and overturned On Interstate 20, one mile west of Eastland.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said in a preliminary investigation, the driver, Jawuan Nalick Mullins, 29, of Edinburg, was fleeing from a Cisco Police officer east on Interstate Highway.

Mullins drove into the center median of I-20 and overcorrected trying to steer back toward the roadway.

The SUV traveled across the eastbound lanes of I-20, across the median between I-20 and the access road and across the access roadway into a barrow ditch, where it overturned striking a fence and light pole.

Mullins was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, Seth Savage Slayton of Plano was taken to Eastland Memorial Hospital for treatment.

