DPS: Driver fleeing from Cisco Police dies in rollover crash

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas — The driver of an SUV died Friday afternoon when his vehicle crashed and overturned On Interstate 20, one mile west of Eastland.
The Texas Department of Public Safety said in a preliminary investigation, the driver, Jawuan Nalick Mullins, 29, of Edinburg, was fleeing from a Cisco Police officer east on Interstate Highway.
Mullins drove into the center median of I-20 and overcorrected trying to steer back toward the roadway.
The SUV traveled across the eastbound lanes of I-20, across the median between I-20 and the access road and across the access roadway into a barrow ditch, where it overturned striking a fence and light pole.
Mullins was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, Seth Savage Slayton of Plano was taken to Eastland Memorial Hospital for treatment.