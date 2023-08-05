BARSTOW, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly crash involving an 18-wheeler and a train in Barstow, Texas in Ward County.
The crash took place on the intersection of Business 20 and County Road 135 around 7 p.m. on Friday.
According to DPS, preliminary information revealed that Adan Ernesto Mata-Portillo, 33, of Chihuahua, Mexico, was driving a Peterbilt truck with a trailer on south on County Road 135, toward the railroad crossing.
Meanwhile, a train was also approaching the railroad crossing traveling eastbound.
Mata-Portillo pulled out in front of the train, resulting in a collision.
Mata-Portillo was pronounced dead at the scene.
This is all the information we currently have on the crash. We will update this story if more details are released.