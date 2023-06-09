DPS looking for pickup truck, driver involved in fatal hit-and-run in Comanche County

DPS is looking for a driver of a Ford pickup truck involved in a six-vehicle crash that injured two people and resulted in two deaths.

According to a DPS report, preliminary investigation showed the white late model Ford pickup truck and an SUV, driven by Jimmy Walter Crosson, 78, of Comanche, were traveling east on US Hwy. 67. The Ford was following the SUV.

The driver of the pickup truck drove across the center dividing stripe into the westbound lane of US 67 passing Crosson's SUV.

A car, driven by Mari Kanani Lai Jun Chun, 35, of Pearl City. Hawaii, was traveling west on US 67, approaching the Ford and Crosson's SUV. Chun saw the Ford approaching in her lane without enough distance to pass Crosson, and took evasive action by driving toward the right shoulder.

The Ford pickup’s left side hit Chun's left side.

Motorcycles driven by Joel Max Easter, 62, of Early, Khayman Broadi Dela Rosa, 32, of Brownwood and Steven Lewis Stuart, 32, of Coleman, were traveling west on US 67 approaching this action following Chun and took evasive actions.

Easter veered right to avoid the Ford pickup truck as it was fleeing the scene and was hit in the left-side mirror.

Dela Rosa veered left into Crosson's path. Crosson took evasive action to avoid Dela Rosa and steered left into the westbound lane, causing them to collide on their right sides.

Stuart was unable to avoid the collisions and hit Crosson's SUV head-on.

The pickup truck's driver was not located. DPS said the truck will have damage to its left side.

Crosson and Stuart were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Chun was not injured in the crash.

Easter had non-incapacitating injuries. Dela Rosa was critically injured and taken to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Stephenville.