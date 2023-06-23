DPS: Man trying to hook tow chain to disabled vehicle killed by driver fleeing deputies

COMANCHE COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety said a Comanche man was killed Saturday night when a driver who was fleeing Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputies slammed into two cars in a parking lot east of Comanche.
A preliminary crash report from DPS states Eric Jerome Davis, 31, of Big Spring, was traveling south on State Hwy 36, trying to avoid the deputies Two vehicles were stopped in a parking lot on the north side of the SH 36 and US Hwy 67 intersection.
A car was parked in front of another car, which was disabled, with a man under the disabled car trying to hook a tow chain as Davis was approaching.
The report states Davis traveled over an overpass at a high rate of speed and ran a red light, lost control of the car and hit the parked cars.
Daniel Jerome Schafer, 63, of Comanche, who was under the disabled car was pronounced dead at the scene.
Davis was taken to the Comanche County Medical Center for treatment, then arrested by the Comanche County Sheriff Chris Pounds and booked into the Comanche County Jail.