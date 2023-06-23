DPS: Man trying to hook tow chain to disabled vehicle killed by driver fleeing deputies

DPS says the driver was fleeing from Hamilton County deputies when he ran a stop sign and hit two stopped vehicles, killing a man laying under one of the vehicles.

COMANCHE COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety said a Comanche man was killed Saturday night when a driver who was fleeing Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputies slammed into two cars in a parking lot east of Comanche.

A preliminary crash report from DPS states Eric Jerome Davis, 31, of Big Spring, was traveling south on State Hwy 36, trying to avoid the deputies Two vehicles were stopped in a parking lot on the north side of the SH 36 and US Hwy 67 intersection.

A car was parked in front of another car, which was disabled, with a man under the disabled car trying to hook a tow chain as Davis was approaching.

The report states Davis traveled over an overpass at a high rate of speed and ran a red light, lost control of the car and hit the parked cars.

Daniel Jerome Schafer, 63, of Comanche, who was under the disabled car was pronounced dead at the scene.