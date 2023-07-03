DPS will increase traffic enforcement for Fourth of July holiday

Operation CARE will run July 3-July 4 and focuses on reducing crashes and violations of the state’s Move Over, Slow Down law.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEXAS, USA — The Texas Department of Public Safety's Highway Patrol will step up enforcement efforts for the Fourth of July holiday, aiming at keeping people safe as they celebrate Independence Day.

“We know people will be out celebrating our nation’s freedom and we encourage everyone to do it in a responsible way,” DPS Director Steven McCraw said. “Please be mindful of our state’s traffic laws, be courteous of other drivers on the roads and make safety your first priority so everyone can have a good holiday.”

Operation CARE (Crash Awareness Reduction Effort) will run July 3-July 4 and focuses on reducing crashes and violations of the state’s Move Over, Slow Down law, which requires all drivers to slow down when police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation vehicles and tow trucks are stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated.

DPS offers the following safety tips for people driving during the Fourth of July holiday: