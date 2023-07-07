Drawn hunts throughout Texas available from TPWD

TEXAS, USA — Hunters of all ages looking for a new place to hunt this coming season can now apply online for drawn hunts through the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department.
The fee to apply is $0, $3 or $10, depending on the hunt. There are no application or permit fees for youth only (ages 8-16) hunt categories.
TPWD said there will be drawings in more than 60 categories of high-quality hunts across Texas and TPWD says special drawings will be held for adult and youth hunters.
The deadline for the first hunt category is Aug. 1. Other application deadlines are on the first and 15th day of each month, with the final deadline on Nov. 1. Drawings for the hunts are typically the following business day.
TPWD said e-postcard hunts and U.S. Forest Service Antlerless Deer Permits require a 2023-2024 Annual Public Hunting Permit to apply and will be available beginning Aug. 15.
Here are details from TPWD:
- Browse hunts by category or location.
- Use your Customer ID as your identifier.
- Apply for multiple areas in the same category.
- The application fee is $0, $3, $10, depending on the hunt.
- After you apply, you can check your drawing status at any time.
- If you are drawn for a hunt, an $80 or $130 permit fee is required for most hunts. Some hunts have no permit fees.