Drawn hunts throughout Texas available from TPWD

More than 60 categories will be drawn for high-quality hunts across the state, Texas Parks & Wildlife says.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEXAS, USA — Hunters of all ages looking for a new place to hunt this coming season can now apply online for drawn hunts through the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department.

The fee to apply is $0, $3 or $10, depending on the hunt. There are no application or permit fees for youth only (ages 8-16) hunt categories.

TPWD said there will be drawings in more than 60 categories of high-quality hunts across Texas and TPWD says special drawings will be held for adult and youth hunters.

The deadline for the first hunt category is Aug. 1. Other application deadlines are on the first and 15th day of each month, with the final deadline on Nov. 1. Drawings for the hunts are typically the following business day.

TPWD said e-postcard hunts and U.S. Forest Service Antlerless Deer Permits require a 2023-2024 Annual Public Hunting Permit to apply and will be available beginning Aug. 15.

Here are details from TPWD: