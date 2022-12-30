Drinking safety tips for New Year's

The Permian Basin Regional Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse wants everyone to have a safe holiday.

Example video title will go here for this video

ODESSA, Texas — According to the Texas Department of Transportation, there were 881 DUI crashes causing 42 fatalities in West Texas last year.

The Permian Basin Regional Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse has noticed trends related to drinking-related accidents near the end of the year.

“Alcohol-related accidents in our area are pretty prominent throughout the year," said Mellessa Brenem, Director of the Prevention Resource Center in Odessa. "But more so during the holiday season, because we like to celebrate. The social norm is to go out and have a drink and have a good time, but our biggest push is to really make a plan.”

Designated drivers are an important part of one’s plan.

Something so simple can actually save lives and prevent tragedies from occurring.

“If you’re responsible for the people who are with you, and you need to get them home, have a designated driver," said Brenem. "If you’re not going to be the designated driver, find one. There’s Uber, there’s Lyft, there’s taxi services. A lot of locations will also offer a safe ride home. There are so many ways to get home safely now, there’s no excuses. There’s no excuses for drinking and driving."