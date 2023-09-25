Cow standing on highway causes fatal crash in Eastland County

Texas DPS said the driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas — A semitruck driver is dead after his vehicle struck a cow in the road, causing the semitruck to overturn.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the crash happened at 3:20 a.m. Monday, Sept. 25, on US Hwy 183 at County Road 156, three miles north of Cisco in Eastland County.

A preliminary crash report states Alberto Salazar, 73, of Breckenridge, was traveling south on US Hwy 183 in a semitruck towing a flatbed semitrailer. Salazar did not see a black cow standing in the roadway and hit it.

He lost control of the vehicle as it was traveling east and overturned, DPS said.

Salazar was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Jesse Spear.