Driver, passenger declared dead after San Angelo crash

The crash happened at approximately 2 p.m. Feb. 3 on U.S. Route 87.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A 84-year old woman and a 91-year old man died Feb. 3 in San Angelo as a result of a fatal crash.

At approximately 2 p.m. on U.S. Route 87, Monica Kahn was driving a pickup truck southbound with Robert Jakob Kahn in the passenger seat.

Monica began driving toward the left side of the highway near March Road, where she soon drove into a guardrail.

The vehicle veered, rolled over and caught fire during the incident and both the driver and the passenger were pronounced dead.

The highway was dry at this time and it is unknown why Monica began to drive on the left side of the road.