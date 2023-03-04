Driver, two passengers severely injured after crash in Tye

The incident happened at approximately 10:15 p.m. March 3 and the Tye Police Department is still investigating at this time.

TYE, Texas — An adult male and two adolescent passengers were involved in a rollover crash March 3 in Tye.

According to the Tye Police Department, the male was driving a pick-up truck at approximately 10:15 p.m. on North Access Road, not far from the Fly J, when he then began heading away from Interstate 20.

The man began to accelerate the vehicle and ended up crashing into a guardrail and flipping over as a result.

When the police department arrived on scene, they assisted the man and passengers in exiting the vehicle, where they were eventually transported to a nearby hospital with acute injuries.

Although this is still an open investigation, the adult driver is awaiting on charges of Felony DWI with a child passenger as well as two counts of Felony Intoxication Assault because of injuries the children experienced.