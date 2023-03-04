Driver, two passengers severely injured after crash in Tye

TYE, Texas — An adult male and two adolescent passengers were involved in a rollover crash March 3 in Tye.
According to the Tye Police Department, the male was driving a pick-up truck at approximately 10:15 p.m. on North Access Road, not far from the Fly J, when he then began heading away from Interstate 20.
The man began to accelerate the vehicle and ended up crashing into a guardrail and flipping over as a result.
When the police department arrived on scene, they assisted the man and passengers in exiting the vehicle, where they were eventually transported to a nearby hospital with acute injuries.
Although this is still an open investigation, the adult driver is awaiting on charges of Felony DWI with a child passenger as well as two counts of Felony Intoxication Assault because of injuries the children experienced.
The male has not yet been arrested but the police department is actively working on the situation.