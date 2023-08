A large tree has fallen into the roadway, blocking it completely, just outside Mertzon.

IRION COUNTY, Texas — Drivers seeking to access Sherwood Loop in Irion County are being asked to find an alternative route all day Monday, Aug. 21.

The Irion County Sheriff's Office said the 900 block of the loop is blocked, approximately 0.4 miles outside of Mertzon, because of a downed tree. The closure is for the rest of the day, the ICSO said.