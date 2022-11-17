Duck Dynasty's 'Uncle Si' bags South Texas buck at Duval County ranch

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Si Robertson, also known as "Uncle Si" from the wildly popular TV show "Duck Dynasty," was spotted hunting in South Texas recently.
Three Eagles Ranch in Duval County shared photos of the popular outdoorsman hunting at the ranch, along with the huge buck he shot.
"It is an absolute pleasure having @sirobertson and the crew in camp again," the post said. "Congratulations on an absolute hammer of a STX buck."
Si, or "America's favorite uncle," was one of the most popular characters on A&E's Duck Dynasty. His spinoff show, Going Si-ral, came out in 2016 and featured Uncle Si giving his viewpoints on viral videos.
