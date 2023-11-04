Dyess Big Country Air Fest 2023 set for April 22

Visitors can enjoy 13 aerial performances scheduled to include the Wings of Blue, the Golden Knights and F-22.

ABILENE, Texas — Dyess Air Force Base has announced this year’s Big Country Air Fest will be held April 22. Gates open at 9 a.m. and inbound traffic will close at 2 p.m.

For one day only, attendees are invited to join in honoring Dyess AFB heritage, innovative technology and community. This year will have a combination of civilian and military aerial and static displays.

Visitors can enjoy 13 aerial performances scheduled to include the Wings of Blue, the Golden Knights and F-22. The B-52, F-22 and F-35 will be on static display amongst 16 additional aircraft.

“We are proud to share the best of America’s lift and strike base with our community,” Col. Joseph Kramer, 7th BW commander, said in a Dyess AFB release. “Thank you to our event planners, community partners, and all those who are attending in celebration of American airpower.”

The 2022 event was canceled because of "multiple factors surrounding the fires south of town that would make it difficult for the show to proceed," organizers said.