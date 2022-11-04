Early PD investigating two incidents of criminal mischief

The department said it's unknown if the two incidents are related.

EARLY, Texas — The Early Police Department is investigating two criminal mischief incidents it says happened over the weekend.

According to the EPD, someone went into the Early Baseball Parks women's restroom on Oak Street and wrote graffiti on the walls, sinks and stalls. The act will make it necessary to repaint the area.

In the second incident, EPD said someone threw black paint on the Longhorn Stadium football field. The artificial turf that was replaced a couple of years ago may have an expensive repair cost. The total cost for repairs is not known, the department said.

It is unknown if the two incidents are related.