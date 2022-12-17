Earthquake shakes up reactions and damage around West Texas

People from Midland, Odessa, Big Spring and even New Mexico all reached out to share their reactions.

MIDLAND, Texas — The earthquake that struck northwest of Midland shook things up in the West Texas on Friday night.

NewsWest 9 received many comments and posts about the earthquake on Friday.

Sebastian Corrilo on Twitter asked if anybody else experienced the big earthquake in Northeast Midland.

Jennifer said on Twitter that it was her first earthquake experience.



Carlos wrote on Twitter that he was on the west side pf Odessa and his mom felt the big shake all the way in Midland.

Diana Perez was also on the west side of Odessa, and she said she felt her bed rising off the ground while she was asleep, but unfortunately she took some home damages as well.

"It cracked through the middle of my tile and on the side of the foundation," said Perez. "I was just probably going to check outside under the trailer to see, because it looked like it sunk the trailer down on one side."

In Midland, the earthquake gave Tim Pritchett a reason to re-tile his shower with three of them knocked off into the tub, and that followed his initial reaction.

"Me and my son were watching TV and it kind of felt like there was a bulldozer or something outside and he was like 'what's that?' and I was like, I started looking around, and I was like 'I guess that's an earthquake,'" said Pritchett.

Over in Big Spring, MaCain Brock said it was more about the vibration, saying it sounded like a helicopter hovering over.

With two earthquakes taking place in as many months, he feels it is certainly a cause for concern.

"You start thinking about, your home is a big investment, you know are these earthquakes going to cost us money to repair our houses," said Brock. "Do we need to call and get earthquake insurance on our houses now? It's a real big deal. It can cause serious damage to one of the biggest investments that you have."

Not only did Midland, Odessa, and Big Spring feel the shake, but also people out in the mountains of New Mexico!

Sharon Cruz said she felt it in Ruidoso, and said it lasted for around 10 seconds.

"It's amazing to me how, as far away as we are from [Midland/Odessa], that it shook us that hard that [it] literally felt like rocking my house," said Cruz. "It was nuts."