x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local

East Texan Miranda Lambert leads in 2023 Grammy award country music categories

Holding a spot in all four categories, Lambert takes the lead for country nominations.

More Videos

TYLER, Texas — East Texas native Miranda Lambert dominated in the 2023 Grammy Awards country music categories. 

Lambert, who was born in Longview and grew up in Lindale, earned four nods during Tuesday's Grammy nomination announcement. She received the most nominations in the Grammy country music field.

Currently, Lambert holds three Grammy awards. Her wins were for her song "The House that Built Me," her fifth studio album "Platinum," and seventh studio album "Wildcard." 

Her nominations include:

  • Best Country Solo Performance - "In His Arms"
  • Best Country Duo/Groups Performance - "Outrunning Your Memory" with Luke Combs
  • Best Country Song - "If I Was A Cowboy" with fellow songwriter Jesse Frasure
  • Best Country Album - "Palomino"

RELATED: 2023 Grammy nominations revealed: Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Adele lead list

RELATED: Roberta Flack has ALS, now 'impossible to sing,' rep says

Before You Leave, Check This Out