Annular solar eclipse viewing events happening across West Texas

TEXAS, USA — West Texas will be in the direct path of the annular solar eclipse Oct. 14.

The "Ring of Fire" eclipse will begin in the United States at around 9:13 a.m. Pacific Time and ends in Texas at around 12:03 p.m. Central Time. It will move along to Mexico, South America and will pass over northern Brazil before it ends at sunset in the Atlantic Ocean.

Odessa is expected to see the eclipse, before it moves through Midland, then through Big Lake, Ozona, San Angelo, Eldorado, Sonora, Eden, Menard and Junction before moving on to Kerrville, San Antonio and to the Gulf Coast.

Texas State Parks along the path will have eclipse viewing including the San Angelo State Park and Lake Brownwood State Park.

Here are locations across West Texas to view the eclipse:



ABILENE

Eighty-five percent of the sun will be blocked from the Abilene State Park, Park Road 32 in Tuscola. The viewing party starts at 10 a.m. Park admission is free and solar glasses will be for sale.

A Sun Celebration and Eclipse Viewing will begin at 11 a.m. Oct. 14 at Abilene Public Library South Branch, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road. Glasses to view will be available.

BROWNWOOD

Lake Brownwood State Park, 200 State Hwy Park Road 15, is having a watch party. The park will have a partial view to the eclipse. Solar viewing glasses are available to borrow, as well as telescopes to watch as the sun is eclipsed. The eclipse will be at its peak at 11:52 a.m. over the park.

High Vibes Emporium, 104 S. Broadway St., is hosting a Solar Eclipse Brunch Tea beginning at 10 a.m. Oct. 14. Brunch will be served in the style of Victorian afternoon tea. Eclipse viewing glasses will be sold. Space is limited for the event and is $25 per person. Tickets are available here.

SAN ANGELO

Angelo State University will have chances to view the eclipse beginning at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 14 at various locations across the campus. Astronomers from the university will be at Foster Field with telescopes and solar filters available.

San Angelo State Park, 362 FM 2288, will have eclipse viewing spots available. Because of the limited number of ISO-certified solar glasses available and high traffic expected for the eclipse, it's recommended to get to the park early, as well as making a reservation online. Admission is $4 at the gate for adults and free for 12 and younger.

The Tom Green County Library System will have free events at two locations. Viewing from the Stephens Central Library rooftop, 33 W. Beauregard Ave., kicks off at 10:30 a.m. Free tickets to the event are available for pickup Oct. 9-13. Tickets are required to access the roof Oct. 14.

Additionally, the NASA Lunar & Meteorite Interactive Disk Program will be available for viewing at 10 a.m. Oct. 14 at the Stephens Central Library. The program is an opportunity to see lunar and meteorite samples on loan from NASA. Both the lunar and meteorite sample disks encapsulate six authentic astromaterial samples in a six-inch diameter clear Lucite disk. The meteorite sample disk has six different types of meteorite samples. The lunar sample disk contains three lunar rock and three lunar soil (regolith) samples collected by Apollo astronauts.

Angelo West Branch Library, 3013 Vista del Arroyo Drive, is hosting an eclipse crafts and viewing party from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Crafts, snacks and solar glasses will be available for the family-friendly, free event.

Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens, 4989 FM 1223, will host a watch party from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 14. Glasses and light refreshments will be available.

Wandering Mind Brewery, 130 S. Oakes St., will have a viewing and paint party beginning at 11 a.m. Oct. 14. Eclipse glasses will be available for sale and the paint party is $40 per person.

Astronomers from Angelo Astronomy will be on site at First Assembly of God, 1442 Edmund Blvd., at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 14. Telescopes with solar filters will be available for the public.