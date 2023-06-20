ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday afternoon that a child died after drowning in an above-ground pool on Tuesday.
According to ECSO, deputies responded to an ambulance call at approximately 7:21 p.m.
Upon arrival, they found that CPR was in progress on a 2-year-old boy who was found unresponsive in an above-ground pool.
The child was taken to Medical Center Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
This is all the information we currently have on the situation. We will update this story as more details are released.