Ector County Commissioner Mike Gardner arrested after accidentally shooting grandson with a blank

The incident occurred over the weekend at a wedding in Lancaster County, Nebraska

LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. — Ector County Commissioner Mike Gardner was arrested over this past weekend after accidentally shooting a blank at his 12-year-old grandson.

The incident occurred at a wedding in Lancaster County, Nebraska. According to Chief Houchin with the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a gunshot wound call around 5:05 p.m.

In a press conference, Chief Houchin explained that Gardner was serving as the officiant of the wedding. Gardner attempted to fire a revolver to get everyone's attention for the start of the wedding. However, the revolver slipped and accidentally hit his 12-yer-old grandson in the left shoulder.

The grandson was transported to a local hospital before being transported to Omaha for further treatment. The injuries were determined to be non-life threatening.

On Monday, Gardner turned himself into the jail and was charged with Felony of "Child Abuse for Neglectedly Firing a Firearm and Injury to a Child."

Chief Deputy Houchin believes the glue used for the blank was the cause of the injury to the child. He also believes the incident was an accident and that alcohol was not involved.

On Oct. 9 at 10:00 a.m., Gardner will be making a public statement about the incident in the Ector County Commissioner's Courtroom.