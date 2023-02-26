Illegal street racing operation in Dallas leads to eight arrests, police say

The arrests come after police received multiple complaints about street racing in the TEXpress lanes on Interstate 635.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DALLAS — Eight people have been arrested in connection to illegal street racing incidents in Dallas, police said.

The arrests happened on Sunday after police received complaints from citizens in recent months about street racing in the TEXpress lanes on Interstate 635, according to police.

Eight people on motorcycles were taken into custody off I-635 near Luna Road.

Dallas police said its street racing task force investigated the case with assistance from the Farmers Branch Police Department.

In an update Sunday evening, police said six people were arrested for racing on a highway, one was arrested on a warrant for obstructing a highway and the eighth was taken into custody for spectating a race.

Further details about the operation were not immediately released.

Illegal street racing incidents have garnered attention in Texas in recent weeks after a viral social media video showed a "street takeover" incident in Austin. Video showed crowds pushing back a police car and even throwing fireworks at the car.