Electrical malfunction in attic causes fire at Abilene home

Residents were home when the fire happened, but were able to get out. No injuries were reported.

ABILENE, Texas — A fire at a home on Jeanette Street caused an estimated $30,000 in damages, the Abilene Fire Department said.

Crews were dispatched to the home late Friday morning and arrived to find heavy smoke showing from the house.

They were able to make a quick stop on the fire and keep damage contained to one room and a portion of the attic.

