No one hurt after elementary school student discharges loaded firearm on Seguin ISD bus

No one was injured and the bus driver immediately recovered the gun from the student.

SEGUIN, Texas — An elementary school student discharged a loaded weapon on a school bus in Seguin ISD Tuesday morning.

The district was notified Tuesday morning around 7:25 a.m. that the weapon was fired by a student on a bus entering the Jefferson Elementary School parking lot. No one was injured during the incident.

The bus driver was able to recover the handgun from the student immediately before contacting the Seguin Police Department (SPD). In an afternoon update with news media, officials said the gun was a .25-caliber semiautomatic handgun.

SPD was still on the scene at Jefferson as they continued their investigation.

Initial reports from the school district show the young student did not threaten anyone with the weapon and will not be on campus during the investigation. Officials later said the child fired one round in the front of the bus, which went through the back of a seat and was halted by a steel barrier under the upholstery.

"This is still a very serious situation, and a significant breach of our school safety protocols," said Sean Hoffmann, Seguin ISD chief communications officer. "The student remains off campus while the investigation continues."

The bus had 37 students from three different schools, including Jefferson, Koennecke and Ball elementary, at the time of the incident. Seguin ISD contacted parents of the students onboard the bus to inform them about the morning incident.

The district also said they will have professional school counselors available for any student or family in need of assistance.

"Possessing and discharging a firearm on school property violates state and federal law, as well as our Student Code of Conduct," said Hoffman. "Student and staff safety remains our top priority in Seguin ISD. Parents are urged to ensure that students are prepared and in compliance each school day. Students should report any unsafe activity to a teacher, bus driver or school administrator."

The head of Seguin police said it's likely the parents will face charges, but the student likely won't. Whoever owns the gun and made it accessible to the child might also face charges for endangering a child.

Police did not elaborate on the student's age or the grade they are in.

We spoke with a concerned parent, Jazmine Perez, who said it was a miracle that no one was hurt.

"I had to clock out," Perez told KENS 5. "You don't want to think about the what-ifs, because it is very emotional."

This is a developing story.

